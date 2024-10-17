Sabarimala online booking: Check how to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Sabarimala online ticket booking details here.

Sabarimala Ticket Booking: For the information of the devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) opened a virtual queue for Sabarimala pilgrims, setting a daily limit of 70,000 slots. This decision has been taken to ease the rush of devotees during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

As per the updates from the TDB, the virtual queue will be available on the TDB website and app and then the devotees can book their slots in advance and will be given a QR code that they will need to show at the entrance to the temple complex.

It is however slightly confusing since the state government had already announced 80,000 daily slots for Sabarimala Temple and this leads devotees to believe that 10,000 slots may be up for grabs through spot bookings. Moreover, the state government has also said that travellers who come without online bookings will also be allowed to have darshan.

This announcement by the Pinarayi Vijayan government comes after it had earlier declared to exclusively give darshan through online registration for the upcoming pilgrimage season. The intent of the state government was met with rebuff by other members of the government.

How to book Sabarimala virtual ticket:

First log in using phone number and email.

If registering for the first time, then create a new user ID.

An OTP will be sent for confirmation.

Then fill up up the Name, Address, and Mobile Number with ID Proof Details.

Then provide valid government ID proof, which can be your Aadhaar card, Voter Card or Passport.

Now click on the “Continue” button.

You will then receive an OTP on the given phone number.

Then verify the account by providing the OTP.

Choose the temple visit day.

Here, you will havew to click on the submit button to book your Sabarimala Virtual Q ticket.