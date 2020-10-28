Rythu Bharosa scheme: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,115 crore to 50.47 lakh farmers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PTI Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,115 crore to 50.47 lakh farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Rythu Bharosa scheme: The Andhra Pradesh government has released the second installment of Rs 1,115 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The fund was disbursed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. This will benefit 50 lakh farmers across the state.

The funds, Rs 4,000 each, was directly credited into the bank accounts of 50.47 lakh farmers.

"Continuing the policy for the second consecutive year under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, around Rs 1,115 crore has been directly credited to around 50.47 lakh farmers, including Rs 11,500 each to the state's ROFR patta holders. A sum of Rs 4,000 has been credited to each beneficiary's account under the second installment," said an official release of the state government on Tuesday.

Notably, the first installment of Rs 6,173 crore was disbursed in May. As many as 49.69 lakh farmers were benefited. The government gave Rs 7,500 to each farmer.

Besides the second installment, the YSR government has also released input subsidies worth Rs 136 crore to 1.6 lakh farmers as compensation or crop loss due to the recent heavy rains.

What is Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Rythu Bharosa is a welfare scheme under which the government provides financial assistance of Rs 13,500 to the farmers every year. The Rs 13,500 aid includes Rs 6,000 per year component of the Centre’s PM Kisan scheme.

The state government provides Rs 13,500 to all tenant farmers and those cultivating forest and assigned lands.

The government deposits the amount in three installments. The first installment of Rs 7,500 is credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in May. The second installment of Rs 4000 is deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries in October. The third and last installment of Rs 2,000 is given to the farmers in January.

