Russia-Ukraine peace talks conclude with prisoners of war swap agreement Russia and Ukraine concluded their first direct peace talks in Istanbul since early 2022 with a significant agreement to swap 1,000 prisoners of war, but made little progress on a broader peace deal.

The first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since the early weeks of Moscow's 2022 invasion ended in Istanbul on Friday. The meeting, which lasted less than two hours, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side — the largest such swap to date. However, the talks failed to make significant progress on other key issues, including a ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the outcome with US President Donald Trump and other European leaders. He urged for stricter sanctions on Moscow if Russia does not commit to a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of ending the violence during a European leadership meeting in Albania.

During the talks, Ukraine accused Russia of introducing new demands, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from large areas of territory. A senior Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, said these demands were unexpected and unacceptable. Both sides remained far apart on the conditions required to end the ongoing conflict. Despite the prisoner swap deal, Moscow and Kyiv were unable to agree on a ceasefire, though both promised to exchange detailed proposals in the coming days. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who facilitated the talks, called the POW swap a "confidence-building measure" and expressed hope for continued dialogue.

Political reactions and ongoing conflict

US President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to mediate a peace agreement, suggesting a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump stated that he would seek a resolution “as soon as we can set it up,” though there was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, hostilities continue unabated. Ukrainian officials reported a drone attack in Kupiansk that killed one civilian and injured four others. Military analysts suggest that Russian forces are preparing for another offensive, despite diplomatic efforts.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has resulted in over 12,000 civilian deaths and extensive destruction, remains unresolved. Ukrainian soldiers expressed skepticism about the peace process, noting that fighting could escalate during the summer. Nevertheless, some remain cautiously optimistic about the possibility of an eventual peace agreement.

(With inputs from AP)