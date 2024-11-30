RSS urges govt to mobilise global support amid growing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Demonstrators displays placards during a protest

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called on the Indian government to take urgent action to "mobilise global support" in response to the increasing violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condemned the rising atrocities, including attacks, murders, arson, and looting, reportedly carried out by Islamic extremists. He urged the government to continue efforts to address the crisis and demand international intervention.

Hosabale particularly highlighted the case of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and former ISKCON leader, who was arrested on November 27 during a peaceful protest in Chattogram. The RSS described his imprisonment as unjust and called for his immediate release. The RSS statement criticized the Bangladesh government for failing to act against these human rights violations, with Hosabale accusing them of being "silent spectators."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also expressed concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. The RSS emphasised that this ongoing violence is not only a matter of concern for India but for the global community as well, urging worldwide support for Bangladesh’s religious minorities.

The issue of religious persecution has gained international attention, with protests erupting in Bangladesh earlier this year. In August, thousands of Hindus in Dhaka and Chattogram marched, demanding justice for the attacks on their community members. The violence, including the destruction of temples and homes, has worsened amid political upheaval in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the RSS, launched a two-day nationwide protest to condemn the atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The RSS has reiterated that it is essential for the global community to stand in solidarity with the victims in Bangladesh and demand stronger action to end the violence.