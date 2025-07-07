RSS discusses organisational expansion, national security in 3-day Prant Pracharak meeting The RSS held a three-day meeting focusing on organisational expansion, social harmony, national security, and centenary celebrations, while planning extensive community outreach and training initiatives nationwide.

New Delhi:

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a comprehensive three-day meeting of its Prant Pracharaks, focusing on multiple key issues including organisational growth, social harmony, and national security. Speaking at the press conference, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar highlighted the discussions held during the event.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing expansion of RSS activities across the country, particularly in areas where the Sangh has limited presence, and the challenges faced there. Special emphasis was laid on the RSS’s efforts in the border states and how workers are engaging with local communities to foster social integration.

A significant portion of the discussions revolved around the situation in Manipur, where the RSS is actively promoting dialogue among various communities to restore peace and harmony. Ambekar informed that positive developments have been reported from the region, though the process is expected to take some time.

The meeting also reflected on the 100th year celebrations of the RSS, with plans underway to hold Vijayadashami events nationwide, involving all volunteers in their respective regions. The Sangh has set an ambitious target of organising over 1,03,000 Hindu Sammelans (conferences) across mandals and neighbourhoods to promote social unity and address societal issues such as eradicating social evils and spreading religious awareness.

Training activities were another key highlight. Between April and June, the RSS conducted 100 training camps, with 17,609 volunteers participating, including 8,812 from 40 districts, of whom 4,270 were aged above 40 years. These camps included the first-year ‘Shiksha Varg’ as well.

On national security, the meeting extensively discussed recent incidents in the country, including responses to terrorist attacks. Regarding Operation Sindoor, Ambekar stated, “We received feedback on the enthusiasm and zeal for the operation from various sections of society, and how these incidents were responded to.”

The RSS reaffirmed its commitment to broadening its reach to all sections of society, ensuring contact with every household in villages, towns, and urban neighbourhoods. The organisation is focusing on five key transformations, aiming to lead society forward while emphasising economic progress alongside social and cultural development.

The meeting concluded with a plan to hold over 11,360 social harmony meetings involving members from diverse communities to promote unity and discuss ways to eliminate social evils.

With the centenary year underway, the RSS is intensifying its efforts to consolidate its presence and strengthen social cohesion across the nation.