When will 'Akhand Bharat' come into existence? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's replay | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on Akhand Bharat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the`Akhand Bharat' or undivided India will become a reality before today's youngsters become old.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, he asserted those who separated from India in 1947 are now feeling that they made a mistake.

Replying to a question by a student, Bhagwat said he can not tell exactly when the 'Akhand Bharat' will come into existence.

"But if you go on working for it, you will see it will materialise before you get old. Because the conditions are becoming such that those who separated from India feel that they made a mistake. They feel that `we should have been India again'. They think that for becoming India they need to erase the lines on the map. But it is not so. Being India is accepting the nature (swabhav) of India," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat on reservation row

Bhagwat said the reservations should continue as long as inequality persists.

Incidentally, Bhagwat's statement on reservations came at a time when the Maratha community's agitation for a quota has once again intensified.

"We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system.

We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations is one of them. Hence, reservations have to continue till there is such discrimination. We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution," he said.

Discrimination exists in society even though we may not see it, he noted.

Reservations are about "giving respect" and not just about ensuring financial or political equality, the RSS chief further said.

If the sections of society which faced discrimination suffered for 2000 years, "why cannot we (those who did not face discrimination) accept some trouble for 200 more years," he added.

Also read: PM Modi to ministers: Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan remark' needs proper response

Latest India News