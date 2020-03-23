Image Source : FILE RSS asks workers to provide essential commodities during lockdown

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has asked its volunteers to provide essential commodities to the people in need during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The RSS also asked its volunteers to spread health awareness about COVID-19 among the masses.

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said: "All the volunteers should divide in small groups to spread awareness about cleanliness and health and also provide essential commodities to people in need."

"Understand the expectations by getting in touch with the local administration and representatives and cooperate with the decisions taken by the government," he added.

The RSS believes that people belonging to the weaker sections in the areas under lockdown might face crisis of ration. In such a situation, they should be provided with essential commodities so that no one should remain hungry due to lack of food.