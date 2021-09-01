Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
Rs 125 Coin: PM Modi to release special commemorative coin on ISKCON founder's 125th birth anniversary today

Prabhupada had founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".

New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2021 9:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

PM Modi to release special commemorative coin on ISKCON founder's 125th birth anniversary.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and also address a gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday through video conference, the PMO said.

 
Prabhupada had founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".

ISKCON has translated the Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in dissemination of Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted.
 
He has also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books.

