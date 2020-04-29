Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
Robotic device HCARD to help frontline health workers maintain distance from coronavirus patients

HCARD, a robotic device, will help frontline healthcare workers in maintaining physical distancing from those infected with the coronavirus. The Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device is developed by a Durgapur-based CSIR lab, Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute.

New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 19:19 IST
HCARD, a robotic device, will help frontline healthcare workers in maintaining physical distancing from those infected with the coronavirus. The Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device is developed by a Durgapur-based CSIR lab, Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute. The device is equipped with various state-of-the-art technologies and works both in automatic as well as manual bodies of navigation.

This robot can be controlled and monitored by a nursing booth with a control station having features as navigation, drawer activation for providing medicines and food to patients, sample collection and audio-visual communication. The cost of HCARD is less than Rs 5 lakh and the weight is less than 80 kilograms.

Prof (Dr) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI said, “This Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device could be effective for frontline healthcare officials dealing with COVID-19 patients in delivering services while maintaining mandatory physical distancing”. 

