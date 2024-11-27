Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi's husband, speaks on joining politics, says, 'I will be in Parliament if...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Robert Vadra

Businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Wadra, Robert Vadra on Wednesday reiterated his ambitions to join the active politics. He said that If people feel that he could make a difference, he would enter the Parliament.

He said, "I am always helping people, I am amongst people, if people feel that I can make a difference, then I surely will be in Parliament..." His statement followed the victory of Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls.

Reacting to Priyanka's win he said, "People from all over the country want me to be a part of their celebrations." He further said, "People were quite sure that she would win with a good margin. I thank the people of Wayanad for voting for Priyanka. I always wanted Priyanka to be in Parliament and today is an auspicious day as it is the day before Priyanka takes oath in Parliament. People are happy as they know that she will fight for the people. She will strengthen the party and help Rahul in Parliament."

Talking about Congress' faltering performance in Maharashtra and Haryana, he said, "We need to work harder in Haryana and Maharashtra and get to understand the ground reality...The people have lost trust and faith in EVMs..."