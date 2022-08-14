Shocking! RJD leader Anand Mohan, serving life term over DM's killing, seen at home with family, supporters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The RJD leader, in red jacket, was seen sitting with his supporters.

Jailed RJD leader seen at home: A fresh controversy erupted after an ex-MP from Bihar, Anand Mohan, who has been serving a life sentence for the murder of a DM in Saharsa jail, was seen at his home with family and supporters after being produced at a court in Patna. Sources said that there has been sharp criticism of this action from all political quarters with people saying that "jungle raj" is back in Bihar.

The MP had reached his home after court production on August 12. He also held a meeting with his supporters there. During the stop, the former MP's wife Lovely Anand, and RJD MLA son Chetan Anand, were also present.

A picture of the meeting was also clicked and was also posted on social media. Sources said the leader spent a lot of time at his residence 166/B in Pataliputra and had a meeting with his supporters.

According to locals, after this, Anand Mohan also went to the MLA Colony, located in Kautilyanagar, Patna. Many people residing in the MLA Colony apparently saw the MP on Rakshabandhan day. Sources said the MP's SUV kept moving along Lashkar roads along with the cop cars. Sources said that even during RJD's rule, there has been news of Bahubali prisoners coming out of jail.

Former MP Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by the court in 2007 in connection to the murder of Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah. Later, the Supreme Court commuted the sentence to life imprisonment. Since then, the MP has been in jail. So far, he has spent 14 years in jail.

After serving a sentence of more than 14 years, many organizations have been agitating from time to time for his release. RJD MLA and the leader's son, Chetan Anand, have also pleaded with Nitish Kumar over the leader's release but Kumar has maintained silence till now.

But now that there is a government with RJD, there is hope of Mohan's release because according to the rules, after completing the 14-year sentence, the state government can reduce the sentence based on the conduct of the prisoner.

What had happened

On December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur district, the mob that attacked the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnaiah, where he was beaten to death, was led by Anand Mohan. A day earlier on December 4, 1994, Chotan Shukla, who was the leader of Anand Mohan's party-Bihar People's Party, was murdered in Muzaffarpur.

The people involved in this crowd were demonstrating with the body of Chotan Shukla. The then DM G Krishnaiah, who was going to Gopalganj after meeting in Hajipur via Muzaffarpur, was attacked by the mob near Khabra village. The DM was shot in the midst of mob lynching in the presence of cops. Krishnaiah was just 35 at that time.

