Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spill beans ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says 'want to unite Opposition'

Highlights Bihar CM said said he wants to unite Opposition against the Centre

Nitish was sworn in as CM a day after quitting – ostensibly over a row with coalition partner BJP

Cabinet expansion is likely to happen in Bihar on August 16

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he wishes to unite the Opposition against the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. Kumar was sworn in as CM a day after quitting – ostensibly over a row with coalition partner BJP – and will now govern in alliance with his former rivals in RJD and Congress.

When asked about his role in Opposition unity at the national level, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here".

Bihar CM also denied the speculations that he may be projected as the prime minister face in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said, "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts." "My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good," he added.

In fact, soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Kumar while dismissing rumours that he may now eye the Prime Ministerial race in the next general election, asserted the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre does need to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is currently in Delhi to be with his parents and to celebrate Rakshabandhan with his sisters, pictures of which he shared on his Twitter handle, Yadav is likely to be back soon for the cabinet expansion expected immediately after Independence Day, which would be followed, later this month, by a special session of the assembly when the new government will prove its majority on the floor.

The RJD heir apparent is also expected to bring along a list, formally approved by his father and party chief Lalu Prasad, of the names of leaders who will be inducted into the cabinet.

Cabinet expansion is likely to happen in Bihar on August 16. His deputy and RJD’s leader Tejashwi Yadav was the only other minister sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan, in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan as lists of ministers to be nominated by parties in the coalition and their berths were yet to be finalised.

Also Read | Bihar cabinet expansion likely to happen on August 16: Sources

Latest India News