Rizwan Abdul, wanted terrorist linked to Pune ISIS module, arrested in Delhi

In a significant operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Rizwan, a terrorist linked to the ISIS Pune module, near Daryaganj in Old Delhi. Rizwan, who had been on the run for several years, was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had announced a Rs 3 lakh reward for his capture.

Authorities had placed a Rs 3 lakh bounty on Abdul for his key role in the Pune ISIS module, which has been under investigation for its involvement in various terror-related activities.

The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts by Indian security agencies to dismantle terror networks in the country. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about Abdul's involvement and connections.

NIA's involvement and previous arrests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to Rizwan's capture. The NIA had already arrested seven individuals involved in the ISIS Pune module. However, three suspects, including Rizwan, escaped during the crackdown.

Prior arrests and seizures

The NIA had previously arrested several of Rizwan's associates involved in the same module. During the arrest, the Special Cell also recovered a cache of weapons, including a pistol, further indicating Rizwan's active involvement in terrorist activities.

Years on the run

Rizwan had evaded capture for years, making his apprehension a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating within India.

Breakthrough in anti-terror operations

Rizwan's arrest marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS-linked terror networks in India. The authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the remaining fugitives associated with the module.

