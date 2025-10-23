Rising dissent in Bihar seen as key reason for Krishna Allavaru's removal from Youth Congress charge: Source Some party leaders, however, have sought to play down the controversy, asserting that the decision to replace Krishna Allavaru had been taken well in advance. They maintain that the announcement’s proximity to the Bihar elections is being wrongly viewed as a reactionary move.

New Delhi:

The Congress leadership on Thursday (October 23) announced a key organisational change, appointing Manish Sharma as the new in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). The decision was formally declared by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who said the appointment is effective immediately.

“The Congress president has appointed Manish Sharma as in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing in-charge, Krishna Allavaru,” Venugopal said in an official statement.

Growing internal anger against Krishna Allavaru

Party insiders say the move comes amid mounting resentment among Congress workers in Bihar against Krishna Allavaru, who continues to oversee party affairs in the state. Sources suggest that this internal discontent played a significant role in the leadership’s decision to relieve him of additional IYC responsibilities.

Allavaru’s working style reportedly drew criticism not only from senior leaders but also from grassroots workers, who accused him of being unapproachable and dismissive. Matters escalated after allegations of irregularities in ticket distribution, leading to growing protests by Congress workers at Sadaqat Ashram, the party’s state headquarters in Patna.

Discontent over timing of the decision

While many view Allavaru’s removal as a response to internal pressure, some Congress leaders maintain that the decision had been taken earlier but delayed for procedural reasons. According to insiders, the leadership wanted clarity on his dual roles, managing both Bihar and Youth Congress, before the reshuffle was declared. “If the decision was made a month ago, the timing now, just before the Bihar polls, raises questions,” a senior leader remarked, suggesting that an earlier announcement could have avoided speculation and internal tension.

Bihar Assembly Elections loom large

The reshuffle comes as the Bihar Assembly elections approach, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. With rising factionalism in the state unit, the Congress high command appears intent on ensuring greater organisational stability during the crucial polls.

Krishna Allavaru, who remains the AICC in-charge for Bihar, will continue to play a role in coordinating the party’s campaign but has now been relieved from direct engagement with the Youth Congress, allowing for a more focused management approach.

Manish Sharma's appointment seen as renewal move

The appointment of Manish Sharma, known for his pragmatic leadership style and closer connection with youth cadres, signals a renewal effort within the party’s youth wing. His challenge will be to re-energise the IYC at a time when the Congress seeks to strengthen its grassroots base and attract younger voters. Party insiders view the reshuffle as both an administrative correction and a strategic attempt to heal internal rifts ahead of critical state elections.