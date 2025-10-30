Rishikesh prepares for Bajrang Setu: New glass bridge to replace iconic Lakshman Jhula. Check photos Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is set to welcome Bajrang Setu, a modern glass suspension bridge over the Ganga, replacing the historic Lakshman Jhula.

New Delhi:

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is set to welcome Bajrang Setu, a modern glass suspension bridge over the Ganga, replacing the historic Lakshman Jhula. According to reports, the bridge will be stronger, safer, and visually striking, featuring glass walkways and lanes for pedestrians and two-wheelers. Tourism officials reportedly expect it to become one of Rishikesh’s most photographed attractions, opening to the public in early 2026.

Bajrang Setu: A modern replacement

Bajrang Setu is being built at the same site where the iconic Lakshman Jhula once stood. The old bridge, built in 1929, reportedly grew weak over time and was closed to traffic due to safety concerns. The new bridge, reportedly costing around Rs 60 crore, will reportedly stretch 132 metres long and 8 metres wide, and will be constructed with advanced materials to handle heavy usage.

The bridge’s architectural towers are reportedly inspired by the sacred Kedarnath Temple, and its glass walkways, each 1.5 metres wide and made of 66-mm-thick reinforced glass, will reportedly allow visitors to see the Ganga flowing beneath their feet. According to reports, the middle lane will accommodate two-wheelers, while pedestrians can safely walk on either side.

Lakshman Jhula had long been a symbol of faith and courage, reportedly attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the world. Mythology says Lord Lakshman once crossed the Ganga on a jute rope, inspiring the bridge’s name. According to reports, construction on Bajrang Setu began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by December 2025, opening to the public in early 2026.

The growing trend of glass bridges

According to reports, India is seeing a growing trend of glass bridges offering breathtaking views while maintaining safety.