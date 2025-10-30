Rishikesh prepares for Bajrang Setu: New glass bridge to replace iconic Lakshman Jhula. Check photos

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is set to welcome Bajrang Setu, a modern glass suspension bridge over the Ganga, replacing the historic Lakshman Jhula. According to reports, the bridge will be stronger, safer, and visually striking, featuring glass walkways and lanes for pedestrians and two-wheelers. Tourism officials reportedly expect it to become one of Rishikesh’s most photographed attractions, opening to the public in early 2026.
Bajrang Setu: A modern replacement
Bajrang Setu is being built at the same site where the iconic Lakshman Jhula once stood. The old bridge, built in 1929, reportedly grew weak over time and was closed to traffic due to safety concerns. The new bridge, reportedly costing around Rs 60 crore, will reportedly stretch 132 metres long and 8 metres wide, and will be constructed with advanced materials to handle heavy usage.
The bridge’s architectural towers are reportedly inspired by the sacred Kedarnath Temple, and its glass walkways, each 1.5 metres wide and made of 66-mm-thick reinforced glass, will reportedly allow visitors to see the Ganga flowing beneath their feet. According to reports, the middle lane will accommodate two-wheelers, while pedestrians can safely walk on either side.
Lakshman Jhula had long been a symbol of faith and courage, reportedly attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the world. Mythology says Lord Lakshman once crossed the Ganga on a jute rope, inspiring the bridge’s name. According to reports, construction on Bajrang Setu began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by December 2025, opening to the public in early 2026.
The growing trend of glass bridges
According to reports, India is seeing a growing trend of glass bridges offering breathtaking views while maintaining safety.
- Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: A cantilever-style glass bridge in Bhedaghat is reportedly under construction at Rs 4.76 crore, spanning 18 metres long and 2 metres wide. The project reportedly includes a ticket counter, viewing point, canteen, and parking, expected to be completed by early 2026.
- Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: The Kailasagiri Hills now host India’s longest skywalk, reportedly rising 862 feet above ground. According to Architectural Digest, the bridge was built for around Rs 7 crore, tested for loads of up to 12 tonnes, and allows only 40 visitors at a time. Entry reportedly costs between Rs 250-350 per person.
- Akkulam Tourist Village, Kerala: According to reports, a 50-metre-long glass bridge with three layers of laminated glass has recently opened. The bridge can reportedly hold 20 visitors at once and features fog, mist effects, and dramatic lighting. The tourist centre reportedly also includes sky cycling, ziplining, a musical fountain, laser shows, and an Indian Air Force Museum. Tickets are reportedly priced at Rs 200 for adults and Rs 150 for children.