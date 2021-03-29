Image Source : FILE/TAJ HOTELS Rishikesh's Hotel Taj shut for 3 days after 76 people found Covid positive

Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh has been closed for at least three days after 76 people tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the hotel has been sanitized.

"Hotel Taj in Rishikesh closed for three days by the district administration, after 76 people were found to be COVID-19 positive there. The hotel was sanitised and has been closed as a precautionary measure," Tehri Garhwal SSP Tripti Bhatt said on Monday.

The spike in coronavirus cases comes at a time when Haridwar is preparing for Kumbh which sees a huge gathering of devotees, a cause of concern this time for the state government.

The Uttarakhand dispensation has made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a coronavirus vaccination certificate with them. Kumbh mela is scheduled to begin on April 1.

