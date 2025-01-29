RG Kar rape-murder protests: SC asks hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS, to regularise doctors' absence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRENSTATIONAL PICTURE

The Supreme Court has directed hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS, to regularize the absence of doctors who participated in protests following the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal. The protests, which erupted after the tragic incident, had led to widespread absenteeism among medical professionals.

Doctors' absence to be regularised if they resumed work after August 22

In its ruling, the apex court stated that the absence of doctors due to protests should be regularized, provided they resumed their duties after its interim order on August 22, 2024. The court emphasized that this decision was made considering the "peculiar facts and circumstances" of the case.

Decision not to be treated as precedent

While granting relief to the doctors, the Supreme Court clarified that the decision should not be considered a precedent for future cases. The court underlined that the ruling was specific to this case and was influenced by the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the incident at RG Kar Medical College.

The verdict provides relief to many doctors whose participation in the protests had raised concerns about their employment status. The ruling ensures that their absence during the agitation will not be held against them, maintaining continuity in their professional careers.