Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Republic Day 2026 parade tickets on sale from Jan 5: Book now for India's epic national showcase

Republic Day 2026 parade tickets on sale from Jan 5: Book now for India's epic national showcase

Republic Day 2026: For seamless access, snag tickets online via the Ministry of Defence's Aamantran portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in- letting anyone nationwide book seats effortlessly, no counter queues needed.

Republic Day parade.
Republic Day parade. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India's Republic Day Parade 2026, alongside the full dress rehearsal and beating retreat ceremonies, promises a dazzling display of military prowess, cultural vibrancy, and constitutional pride. The Ministry of Defence announced that ticket sales for the general public kick off January 5 (Monday), inviting citizens nationwide to witness these prestigious events live in Delhi.

Covered events and their significance

Tickets grant access to three marquee spectacles-

  • Republic Day parade: January 26, 2026- the highlight with tableaux, flypasts, and honors.
  • Full dress rehearsal of beating retreat ceremony: January 28, 2026- a preview of the grandeur.
  • Beating retreat ceremony: January 29, 2026- closing the festivities with stirring tunes.

These draw massive crowds annually, embodying national unity.

Pricing and sales window

  • Republic Day parade: Rs 20 or Rs 100
  • Full dress rehearsal: Rs 20
  • Beating retreat: Rs 100

Sales run from January 5–14, 2026 (or until quotas sell out), starting 9:00 am daily online.

Easy online booking via official portal

Book hassle-free at the Aamantran portal: www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. This digital option lets anyone across India grab seats remotely, bypassing queues.

Offline counters: Walk-in with valid ID

Six Delhi counters operate January 5–14 (10 AM–1 PM, 2–5 PM). Show original photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)- carry the same to the event-

  • Sena Bhawan (Gate 5)
  • Shastri Bhawan (Gate 3)
  • Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)
  • Parliament House (Reception)
  • Rajiv Chowk Metro (D Block, Gates 3–4)
  • Kashmere Gate Metro (Concourse, Gate 8)

Stay informed for official updates 

Track all details at rashtraparv.mod.gov.in. Book early to join this unifying tradition- plan now for an unforgettable experience of discipline and patriotism.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Republic Day Parade Tickets Sale
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\