Republic Day 2026 parade tickets on sale from Jan 5: Book now for India's epic national showcase

India's Republic Day Parade 2026, alongside the full dress rehearsal and beating retreat ceremonies, promises a dazzling display of military prowess, cultural vibrancy, and constitutional pride. The Ministry of Defence announced that ticket sales for the general public kick off January 5 (Monday), inviting citizens nationwide to witness these prestigious events live in Delhi.

Covered events and their significance

Tickets grant access to three marquee spectacles-

Republic Day parade: January 26, 2026- the highlight with tableaux, flypasts, and honors.

Full dress rehearsal of beating retreat ceremony: January 28, 2026- a preview of the grandeur.

Beating retreat ceremony: January 29, 2026- closing the festivities with stirring tunes.

These draw massive crowds annually, embodying national unity.

Pricing and sales window

Republic Day parade: Rs 20 or Rs 100

Full dress rehearsal: Rs 20

Beating retreat: Rs 100

Sales run from January 5–14, 2026 (or until quotas sell out), starting 9:00 am daily online.

Easy online booking via official portal

Book hassle-free at the Aamantran portal: www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. This digital option lets anyone across India grab seats remotely, bypassing queues.

Offline counters: Walk-in with valid ID

Six Delhi counters operate January 5–14 (10 AM–1 PM, 2–5 PM). Show original photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)- carry the same to the event-

Sena Bhawan (Gate 5)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate 3)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Parliament House (Reception)

Rajiv Chowk Metro (D Block, Gates 3–4)

Kashmere Gate Metro (Concourse, Gate 8)

Stay informed for official updates

Track all details at rashtraparv.mod.gov.in. Book early to join this unifying tradition- plan now for an unforgettable experience of discipline and patriotism.