Republic Day 2026 parade tickets on sale from Jan 5: Book now for India's epic national showcase

India's Republic Day Parade 2026, alongside the full dress rehearsal and beating retreat ceremonies, promises a dazzling display of military prowess, cultural vibrancy, and constitutional pride. The Ministry of Defence announced that ticket sales for the general public kick off January 5 (Monday), inviting citizens nationwide to witness these prestigious events live in Delhi.
Covered events and their significance
Tickets grant access to three marquee spectacles-
- Republic Day parade: January 26, 2026- the highlight with tableaux, flypasts, and honors.
- Full dress rehearsal of beating retreat ceremony: January 28, 2026- a preview of the grandeur.
- Beating retreat ceremony: January 29, 2026- closing the festivities with stirring tunes.
These draw massive crowds annually, embodying national unity.
Pricing and sales window
- Republic Day parade: Rs 20 or Rs 100
- Full dress rehearsal: Rs 20
- Beating retreat: Rs 100
Sales run from January 5–14, 2026 (or until quotas sell out), starting 9:00 am daily online.
Easy online booking via official portal
Book hassle-free at the Aamantran portal: www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. This digital option lets anyone across India grab seats remotely, bypassing queues.
Offline counters: Walk-in with valid ID
Six Delhi counters operate January 5–14 (10 AM–1 PM, 2–5 PM). Show original photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, etc.)- carry the same to the event-
- Sena Bhawan (Gate 5)
- Shastri Bhawan (Gate 3)
- Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)
- Parliament House (Reception)
- Rajiv Chowk Metro (D Block, Gates 3–4)
- Kashmere Gate Metro (Concourse, Gate 8)
Stay informed for official updates
Track all details at rashtraparv.mod.gov.in. Book early to join this unifying tradition- plan now for an unforgettable experience of discipline and patriotism.