Republic Day 2026: Ex-CM VS Achuthanandan among three Keralites awarded Padma Vibhushan | Details Apart from Achuthanandan, the government said former Judge KT Thomas and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader P Narayanan will also be conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday announced Padma Vibhushan for former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan on the eve of Republic Day 2026. Achuthanandan, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, had served as Kerala's chief minister from 2006 to 2011 and he was the oldest person in the coastal state to assume the office after he sworn in at the age of 82. Apart from him, the government said former Judge KT Thomas and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader P Narayanan will also be conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

In addition to Padma Vibhushan, the Union Home Ministry also announced the Padma Bhushan awardees and said actor-producer Mammootty and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDPY) general secretary Vellappally Natesan, both from Kerala, will be conferred with the prestigious award.

The government also announced the Padma Shri awardees. It said Kerala Natya Academy founder-director Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist AE Muthunayagam and social worker Kollakal Devaki Amma G will be bestowed with the award.

The central government said Padma Vibhushan was conferred to five people and the Padma Bhushan to 13 persons. The Padma Shri was bestowed to 113 people. In total, the Union Home Ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 131 Padma awards. Of them, 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes six persons from the category of foreigners, non-resident Indians (NRIs), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and 16 posthumous awardees.

The Padma awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are one of the highest civilian awards of the country. The awards, announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day, are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all the Padma awardees for their contributions and said the honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations.

"Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

