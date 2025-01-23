Republic Day 2025: Indian Navy's tableau to showcase three newly commissioned frontline combatants

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN NAVY (X) Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, interacted with the Indian Navy's Republic Day Parade 2025 contingent.

Republic Day 2025: The tableau of Indian Navy at the 76th Republic Day parade will showcase its three newly commissioned frontline combatants- warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer. While addressing a press conference held at Kota House in the national capital on Wednesday (January 22), the Navy unveiled a model of the tableau featuring the thematic tagline 'Atmanirbhar Nausena se Rashtra Nirman'.

Officials said the Navy's mixed marching contingent and a band will also participate in the ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path. Controller Personnel Services Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty said the tableau will depict the three platforms commissioned just a week ago in Mumbai, symbolising India's naval prowess and the spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). The tableau commanders are Lt Cdr Mamta Sihag and Lt Vipul Singh Gahlaut.

The marching contingent, led by Lt Cdr Saahil Ahluwalia, would consist of 144 young personnel, fronted by three platoon commanders- Lt Cdr Indresh Chaudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Bharavi and Lt Divinder Kumar. The average age of the members in the contingent is 25 years. These personnel have been carefully handpicked from all branches of the Indian Navy and have undergone specialised training of over two months to withstand the rigours of this event, the officer said.

At the Beating Retreat on January 29, this band's performance will comprise compositions and arrangements of several soul-stirring and foot-tapping tunes accompanied by an impressive display of myriad formations. For the first time, the band consists of six women, Vice Admiral McCarty said.

Vice Admiral McCarty also recalled the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his address during the commissioning of the three frontline combatants at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on January 15. In his address, Modi noted that experts say that every rupee invested in shipbuilding has a nearly double positive impact on the economy.

The prime minister remarked that currently, 60 large ships were under construction in the country, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He emphasised that this investment would result in an economic circulation of around Rs 3 lakh crore and a six-fold multiplier effect in terms of employment. The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security, the defence ministry earlier said.

Know more about 3 newly commissioned frontline combatants

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities. INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been jointly constructed with the Naval Group of France.

"Through this historic achievement, our country has given an impressive expression of today's emerging maritime context, i.e. this new thinking. This historic scene and self-reliant India have also been depicted in the Navy's tableau," the vice admiral said.

"Today, when our nation is moving on the path of 'Viksit Bharat', we will need economic prosperity and security. A powerful and self-reliant Indian Navy complements both these needs." "On one hand, the Indian Navy becomes a source of strength and provides maritime security to India. On the other hand, the 'atmanirbhar' Navy is making an important and big contribution to India's economic prosperity," he said.