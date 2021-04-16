Remdesivir price reduced by manufacturers after several states report shortage of key drug

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Major manufacturers of Remdisivir have reduced the price considerably. (Photo for representation only)

The demand for Remdesivir, an injectable medicine, has soared manifold amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the country. Amid reports of several states pressing the alarm button over the acute shortage of the key antiviral drug, manufacturers have now decided to reduce the price.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that major manufacturers of Remdisivir have reduced the price considerably.

"On Govt’s intervention, major manufacturers of Remdesivir have voluntarily reduced its MRP ranging from Rs 5400 to less than Rs 3500 by 15.04.2021. This will support PM @narendramodi 's efforts to fight #COVID19," Gowda said in his tweet.

He added that the supply of the important medicine has been ramped up in view of the largescale demand.

"Total 6.69 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been made available to different States/UTs of the country during the last 5 days. The supply has been ramped up in the most effective states. Government is taking every necessary step to accelerate the production facilities of Remdesivir, it's capacity enhancement and availability," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked manufacturers of Covid drug Remdesivir to implement the revised MRP through a voluntary reduction of prices.

In a letter to Cadila Healthcare, Cipla Limited, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Pharma, Mylan Labs and Syngene International, the NPPA has sought compliance of revised MRP with respect to Remdesivir as per the DPCO, 2013.

"Based on the Form-V furnished regarding voluntary reduction in Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Remdesivir, manufactures/marketers of Remdesivir are hereby directed to implement the revised MRP throughout the distribution chain w.e.f. 15.04.2021, irrespective of the batch numbers," the NPPA said.

Sun Pharma in a letter to retailers and stockists has asked them to implement the new MRP of Remwin which will be Rs 2,450, including GST.

