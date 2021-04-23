Remdesivir production capacity being ramped up to 3 lakh vials per day: Union Minister

Image Source : PTI A consignment of Remdesivir injections reach Indore from Karnatakas Bengaluru and for distribution across cities in Madhya Pradesh.

In view of the pandemic situation in the country and a boosted demand for crucial drugs to treat coronavirus, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed that the production of Remdesivir is being ramped up and very soon 3 lakh vials per day capacity will be achieved.

"Remdesivir production capacity is now ramped up to more than 90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials per month. Very soon, 3 lakh vials per day will be produced," tweeted Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Since 12th April, 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir's production have been approved. Production capacity is now ramped up to more than 90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials per month.

"Very soon, 3 lakh vial per day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir, the minister added.

