Rekha Sharma steps down as NCW chief as her 9-year tenure ends: 'Roller coaster ride'

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma stepped down as her tenure ended on Tuesday. Sharma, known for her contentious tenure as the commission's chief, served in the role for two terms, accumulating a total of nine years at the helm. Before her appointment as the chief, she had already been a member of the Commission.

"Today marks the final day of my nine-year tenure as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). These nine years have been like a roller coaster ride for me. Coming from a humble background to finishing three terms in the NCW is a long way I have walked," she stated. “It was not only about the achievements and new initiatives; it was about the learning experiences and the overwhelming love and affection from women across India. I will never forget the women in mental asylums who would not stop hugging me, the elderly lady in Vrindavan Ashram who embraced me like my mother, or the thousands of women in prison who shared their life stories with me. These moments have left an indelible mark on my heart,” she said in a statement.

Sharma talks about challenges, criticism

Sharma also addressed the challenges of her role, acknowledging the criticism she faced, especially on social media. However, she maintained a positive outlook, expressing no regrets and only gratitude for the experiences and lessons learned. "Social media, with its freedom, can be ruthless at times, with people passing judgment without truly knowing you or your work. I wish they had taken the time to understand my efforts and intentions better. Despite this, I have no regrets--only gratitude," she stated on X.

Rekha Sharma's association with NCW

Sharma has been associated with the NCW as a member since August, 2015 and held the additional charge as the chairperson from September 29, 2017, before becoming its chief in 2018. She has been a vocal advocate of gender sensitisation of the police personnel since they are the first point of contact for the victims. Sharma courted many controversies in her tenure with the latest one being the alleged non-action in Manipur. She was also often blamed for not taking action in non-BJP-ruled states but she strongly denied the allegation.

