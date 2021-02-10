Red Fort violence case: Another accused Iqbal Singh arrested by Delhi Police

Image Source : DELHI POLICE Red Fort violence case: Another accused Iqbal Singh arrested

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday morning said that Iqbal Singh, another accused in the Republic Day violence case, has been arrested. He was taken into the custody from Hoshiarpur in Punjab last night.

Last week, police had announced cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of Singh and three others in connection with the Red Fort violence.

In the videos from Republic Day violence, Singh is seen issuing threats to police who were on duty at the Red Fort. Singh siad that he will open fire at them with their own weapons. He can also be purportedly heard saying that if the gates of the Red Fort are not opened peacefully, then weapons would be used and there would be widespread bloodshed. The video was streamed live on Facebook.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who is accused of instigating a group of farmers to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor parade, was arrested by police. Sidhu was seen in the video footage of the Red Fort violence. He was absconding since then. A Delhi court has sent Sidhu to 7-day police custody.

Sidhu was tracked down and arrested in an operation led by Delhi Police’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav. He was arrested from Zirakpur near Chandigarh. Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, police said.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister on Independence Day.

