Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Red Fort rampage: Delhi Police releases more photos of rioters

The Delhi Police has released new photos of rioters who unleased violence upon the Red Fort on January 26. This is in addition to the 20 photos that were released by the police earlier. Photos show rioters armed with rods and other weapons. Police said that search operations are currently underway to identify more rioters. The photos are being identified through facial analytics technology.

The Delhi Police has set up a Special Investigation Team under Joint Commissioner BK Singh and three DCPs Joy Turkey, Bhesham Singh and Monika Bhardwaj to investigate the January 26 violence.

Unprecedented chaos was unleashed upon Delhi on the Republic Day as the tractor rally by the protesting farmers went off the designated course and rolled into the iconic Red Fort. A protester died on the way and over 400 security forces were injured in the incident. The farmers entered the forecourt of the Red Fort, climbed its ramparts, and hoisted religious flags on a mast outside where the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour every year on Independence Day.

