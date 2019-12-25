Realtor sells same flat to multiple people in Greater Noida, arrested

Representational image

Noida Police has arrested a realtor for allegedly selling a common flat to multiple people in a residential society in the city.​

The realty agent was absconding for over a year for duping several people. A number of complaints were registered against him.

The realtor owns AVJ Society Greater Noida's Surajpur area. The businessman is accused of selling one particular flat in the society to multiple people and duping them after which a case of fraud was lodged against him, a police official said.

A case of fraud and forgery was registered against him in 2016, then in 2018 and the same year he was booked under the Gangster Act, the police said. The accused is a resident of Vivek Vihar in Delhi, the official said.

In 2019, half a dozen more FIRs were registered against him under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

