Ratan Tata's legacy will guide future generations, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Shah highlighted Tata's global influence and transformative leadership within the Tata Group.

“Shri Ratan Tata was not just a respected industrialist in India but around the world. He took charge of the Tata Group at a critical juncture, implementing significant changes that transformed its operations across various sectors,” Shah stated. He emphasised Tata’s contributions to education and cancer treatment, noting, “Ratan Tata's legacy will guide future generations in the industry.”

The Home Minister is set to attend Tata’s funeral in Worli on Thursday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Laos for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted to the ICU since Monday. His half-brother, Noel Tata, received a condolence call from PM Modi, expressing his sorrow over the profound loss.

Among the first to arrive at the hospital were Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state education minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Chief Minister Shinde announced that Tata’s last rites would be conducted with full state honours, including the national flag flying at half-mast in government offices across the state. A period of state mourning has been declared for Thursday.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also paid his respects, visiting Tata's Colaba home shortly after the news of his passing broke.

Tata's mortal remains were transported from Breach Candy Hospital early Thursday, escorted by police vehicles, to his residence in Colaba. They will lie in state at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai until 3:30 PM, allowing the public to pay their last respects before the final rites are held later in the day in Worli. Ratan Tata’s passing marks the end of an era for the Tata Group and Indian industry, leaving behind a legacy that will resonate for generations to come.