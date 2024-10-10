Ratan Tata passes away: List of companies owned by visionary industrialist

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ratan Tata's passing is deeply mourned by all, highlighting his significant influence on both business and philanthropy.

Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 86, was a monumental figure in the evolution of India's Tata Group into a global powerhouse. Renowned for his humble lifestyle and commitment to philanthropy, Tata guided the conglomerate for 21 years, significantly enhancing its international presence. Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile acquisitions, including the iconic brand's Jaguar and Land Rover, while prioritising charitable endeavours.

As one of the most respected industrialists globally, Tata oversaw a portfolio of 30 companies that operated in more than 100 countries across six continents. Notably, he was never featured on any billionaire lists, a testament to his dedication to social responsibility over personal wealth accumulation.

In March 1991, Tata took over leadership from JRD Tata, becoming Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts, with Tata Sons serving as the main investment holding entity for the group, where 66% of its equity is held by philanthropic trusts dedicated to supporting education, health, livelihood generation, and cultural initiatives.

During his tenure, Ratan Tata championed a globalisation strategy that led to significant acquisitions, including Tetley, Corus, Brunner Mond, General Chemical Industrial Products, and Daewoo. His visionary approach not only diversified the group's business interests but also solidified its standing on the global stage.

In December 2012, after a remarkable 50 years with the Tata Group, Ratan Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons, receiving the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus shortly thereafter. His influence endures in the diverse sectors represented by the Tata Group today:

Information Technology

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Elxsi

Tata Digital

Tata Technologies

Steel

Tata Steel

Automobiles

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Autocomp System

Consumer and Retail

Tata Chemicals

Tata Consumer Products

Titan Company

Voltas

Infinity Retail

Trent

Infrastructure

Tata Power

Tata Consulting Engineers

Tata Realty & Infrastructure

Tata Housing

Financial Services

Tata Capital

Tata AIA Life

Tata AIG

Tata Asset Management

Aerospace and Defense

Tata Advanced Systems

Tourism and Travel

Indian Hotels

Tata SIA Airlines

Air India

Telecommunications and Media

Tata Communications

Tata Play

Tata Teleservices

Trading and Investment

Tata International

Tata Industries

Tata Investment Corporation

Ratan Tata’s unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and philanthropy has left a lasting impact on the Tata Group and the industries it encompasses. His leadership not only propelled the conglomerate to unprecedented heights but also reinforced its dedication to social responsibility, ensuring that the Tata legacy will continue to enrich society for generations to come.