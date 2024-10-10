Ratan Tata dies: PM Modi speaks with Noel Tata, offers condolences

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata dies: Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police official told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Noel Tata, the half-brother of the veteran industrialist and chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, the managing director of Tata International, and the vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

Condoling his death, PM Modi said Tata provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses, Tata Group, and at the same time his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better, the prime minister added.

On behalf of the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai, according to sources. Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India, they added. The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."