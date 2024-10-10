Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Ratan Tata dies: PM Modi speaks with Noel Tata, offers condolences

Ratan Tata dies: PM Modi speaks with Noel Tata, offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, the noted industrialist who passed away at a Mumbai hospital, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 9:52 IST
PM Modi with Ratan Tata
Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata dies: Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police official told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Noel Tata, the half-brother of the veteran industrialist and chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, the managing director of Tata International, and the vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

Condoling his death, PM Modi said Tata provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses, Tata Group, and at the same time his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better, the prime minister added.

On behalf of the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai, according to sources. Shah will pay respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of Government of India, they added. The home minister will visit Mumbai for the funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

Related Stories
Ratan Tata: When industrialist responded to humiliation by Ford by acquiring Jaguar-Land Rover

Ratan Tata: When industrialist responded to humiliation by Ford by acquiring Jaguar-Land Rover

What Ratan Tata discussed during his last meeting with Sundar Pichai? Google CEO recalls

What Ratan Tata discussed during his last meeting with Sundar Pichai? Google CEO recalls

Mukesh Ambani mourns Ratan Tata's death, calls it a 'day of sorrow for India'

Mukesh Ambani mourns Ratan Tata's death, calls it a 'day of sorrow for India'

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement