Rashtrapati Bhavan to host Republic Day At Home, seating arrangements of senior leaders finalised | Details

The preparations and arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations are in full swing. While special arrangements are being made at Kartavya Path for the grand parade, Rashtrapati Bhavan is also making preparations for At Home which is to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Reportedly, this year's programme is being organised on the theme of India. The entire decoration, music and even invitation cards are influenced by the traditions and culture of South India. The invitation cards are being sent to special guests with each box containing a gift from one of the four southern states.

Meanwhile, the seating arrangements have also been made for these guests. From the President to the last row of guests, the seating arrangement has been finalised. President Draupadi Murmu and the President of Indonesia, who is the chief guest for Republic Day, will sit on two golden-coloured chairs.

According to the protocol, the Vice President will sit on one side and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other side. Moreover, other guests, including the President's family, will also sit in the President's circle.

Seating arrangements for opposition leaders

Some chairs will be placed in the big circle for the members of the Council of Ministers and other special guests. Meanwhile, chairs will also be placed in this circle for the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Along with these guests, over 20 disabled people have also been invited to the At Home programme, and they have achieved special achievements. To make the Rashtrapati Bhavan inclusive, its special model has been made for the visually impaired among the disabled people. By touching it, visually impaired people will be able to feel the Rashtrapati Bhavan.