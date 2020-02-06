Ranjit Bachchan murder case: Suspected shooter arrested from Mumbai

Ranjit Bachchan

A suspected shooter has been arrested from Mumbai in Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan aka Ranjeet Yadav's murder case. As per reports, the alleged shooter who escaped to Mumbai after the incident has been brought back to Lucknow. After cops questioned the shooter, two more accused have been detained in the Ranjeet Bachchan murder case.

The development has come after UP Police detained four persons on Wednesday. According to sources, the four individuals were detained by the Special Task Force of the Lucknow Police from Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli. Ranjit Bachchan was shot dead on Sunday morning by unknown gunmen in Lucknow while he was on a morning walk.

Police sources said that the suspects were detained on the basis of the call details of the deceased's mobile phone. One of the suspects had made a call to a close relative of the Hindu leader, minutes after Ranjit Bachchan was shot dead.

