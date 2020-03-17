'Let me first take oath, then will speak why I accepted this': Ranjan Gogoi on his RS nomination

Image Source : PTI 'Will speak in detail why I accepted this': Ranjan Gogoi on his RS nomination

After President Ram Nath Kovind nominated him to the Rajya Sabha, Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that he will speak about accepting the nomination after he takes the oath of office. "I will go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take oath, then I will speak in detail to the media why I accepted this...," NDTV quoted Ranjan Gogoi as saying to reporters in Guwahati today.

Kovind on Monday nominated Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. "President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," the official government notification read.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of the article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member", the notification further read.

The vacancy was created due to the retirement of KTS Tulsi. Gogoi (65) retired as CJI in November last year after a tenure of a little over 13 months.

He will be the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha. Former Chief Justice Ranganath Misra was also a Rajya Sabha member but he was elected on a Congress party ticket.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17, 2019, served as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He is credited with bringing the curtains down on the decades-old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute.

