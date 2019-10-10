Image Source : PTI Ranchi cinema halls to show voter awareness clips

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, cinema halls and multiplexes in the city have been asked to show the video clips of the voter awareness campaign, a statement said on Thursday.

Jharkhand will go to assembly poll in November and December this year. The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates by end of this month.

Ranchi district administration held a meeting with owners of cinema halls and multiplex regarding the voter awareness campaign on Thursday.

"The cinema halls and multiplex have been asked to show the video clippings provided by the Election Commission every day on different time slots. The cinema hall and multiplex owners have agreed to show the video clips," a Ranchi administration press release.

The cinema halls/multiplex will also give rebate in tickets on polling day to voters if they show the ink mark on their fingers indicating that they have cast their ballot.

ALSO READ | Good news! Now, you can carry outside food in Maharashtra cinema halls from August

ALSO READ | Cinema theatres remain shut in Andhra, Telangana