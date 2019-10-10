Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ranchi cinema halls to show voter awareness clips

Ranchi cinema halls to show voter awareness clips

Jharkhand will go to assembly poll in November and December this year. The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates by end of this month.

IANS IANS
Ranchi Published on: October 10, 2019 22:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Ranchi cinema halls to show voter awareness clips

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, cinema halls and multiplexes in the city have been asked to show the video clips of the voter awareness campaign, a statement said on Thursday.

Jharkhand will go to assembly poll in November and December this year. The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates by end of this month.

Ranchi district administration held a meeting with owners of cinema halls and multiplex regarding the voter awareness campaign on Thursday.

"The cinema halls and multiplex have been asked to show the video clippings provided by the Election Commission every day on different time slots. The cinema hall and multiplex owners have agreed to show the video clips," a Ranchi administration press release.

The cinema halls/multiplex will also give rebate in tickets on polling day to voters if they show the ink mark on their fingers indicating that they have cast their ballot.

ALSO READ | Good news! Now, you can carry outside food in Maharashtra cinema halls from August

ALSO READ | Cinema theatres remain shut in Andhra, Telangana

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySuicide at Delhi Metro stations: DMRC running '#NeverGiveUp' campaign Next StoryPMC bank case: ED seizes bungalow near Mumbai  