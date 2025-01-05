Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against Delhi CM Atishi sparks row after comment on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi CM Atishi

BJP candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday drew flak for his two controversial remarks against two rival leaders - Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In his first remark against the Congress leader, the BJP leader said he would make roads which are like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks" in his constituency. In his second derogatory statement, he, reportedly, said Atishi changed her father, referring to her surname.

An unverified video emerged on social media on Sunday evening in which Bidhuri, while addressing a public event in poll-bound Delhi, is seen as saying Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father, he added.

The AAP and the Congress demanded an apology from him for "insulting women", alleging it reflected the "anti-women" mentality of the BJP.

"...Imagine if he becomes an MLA by mistake and imagine the kind of attitude he will have against women. The public of Delhi has extended support to Arvind Kejriwal a lot...Ramesh Bidhuri will lose by a very big margin from Delhi CM Atishi. The women of Delhi will take revenge," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Bidhuri's reported objectionable statement on Delhi CM Atishi.

Ramesh Bidhuri expresses regret over his remark on Vadra

As the controversy snowballed, the BJP candidate from Kalkaji, who has courted controversies in the past too over his statements, initially remained defiant, pointing to similar remarks by RJD leader Lalu Prasad on actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, express regret.

He posted a message on X expressing regret if his comments had hurt anyone and stated that his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.

"Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini's cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it. I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," Bidhuri is heard saying in the purported video, which went viral on social media.



"Hema Malini is from the South, does that mean that she is not a woman. Everybody should get respect....they should have made him (Lalu Prasad) apologise, they did not ask for it because she was from a simple family. It is their hypocrisy," Bidhuri told reporters.

Such statements should be avoided: BJP

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stressed that such statements should be avoided and said all should follow proper conduct regarding language and respect for women, while reminding the Congress of the objectionable statements by its leaders and allies in the past.

"I have not heard the entire statement of Ramesh Bidhuri but I think that all the women, who are in politics, face a lot of difficulties. So, we should not make such statements and should exercise restraint in our language. I would also tell the Congress that when such remarks are made against our MP Hema Malini, you don't stop it. Having said that, respect for women and maintaining control over our language is our duty and such statements are not welcomed by us," he said.

As the row escalated, Bidhuri, a former two-time MP from South Delhi and three-term MLA from Tughalqabad, in a post on X claimed that his remarks were being misinterpreted by some for political gain. It was not my intention to insult anyone. Still, if any person has been hurt then I express regret," Bidhuri said.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi are due to be held in February next year. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013.

(With agencies inputs)