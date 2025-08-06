Ramayan Research Council holds Sanskrit Bhushan Samman event, launches new portal in Sanskrit Ramayan Research Council trustee and retired IAS Dev Dutt Sharma said the Council is also going to publish a booklet titled Learn the Devbhasha Sanskrit for training in Sanskrit language.

New Delhi:

The Ramayan Research Council has been working continuously for the last two years for the promotion of Sanskrit language in the country. In this regard, the Council organised Sanskrit Bhushan Samman on Wednesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

During this event, academicians, MPs and MLAs of the country working for the upliftment of Sanskrit were honoured.

Event will encourage people working towards Sanskrit

Council trustee and retired IAS Dev Dutt Sharma gave information about this subject and said that this event will encourage people working towards Sanskrit under the banner of the Council.

He informed that on this occasion, news website ramayanvarta.com in Sanskrit language was also launched and this honour was given by the hands of saints which include Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shiv Premanand Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, Swami Yogi Satyam Ji Maharaj and Council member Mahamandaleshwar Swami Chitprakashanand Giri Ji Maharaj.

Sanskrit is not an ordinary language

Sharma said that Sanskrit is not an ordinary language, it is the mother of languages of the world, so he is also preparing to show the organisation of this honour ceremony in 142 countries through the internationally popular saint Swami Yogi Satya Ji Maharaj.

He said that Bihar IIT has already assured to provide all possible support to reach out the Ramayan Varta fortnightly magazine in Sanskrit language to every Sanatani family through digital medium, and he will himself contact 11 IITs of the country to connect them with it and will request them for technical support.

Council to publish booklet ‘Learn Devbhasha Sanskrit’

Sharma informed that the Council has been publishing the fortnightly magazine Ramayan Varta in Sanskrit language for a very long time and added that the Council is also going to publish a booklet titled Learn the Devbhasha Sanskrit for training in Sanskrit language which will make it easier to read and write Sanskrit.

Sharma further informed that in India, most of the families are Sanatanis, but despite this, the kind of indifference towards Sanatan's original Devbhasha Sanskrit is increasing, this is a matter of concern on which the Council is working.