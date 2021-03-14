Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Will take senior citizens to Ram Temple free of cost: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the AAP government would take senior citizens for a free-of-cost visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The chief minister said that the expenses including travel, food, and accommodation will be borne by the Delhi government.

"Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready in a year or two. Delhi government has decided to take senior citizens to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan with travel, accommodation, and food expenses to be borne by us," Kejriwal said.

The AAP dispensation already has a 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' that allows senior citizens of Delhi to undertake a free pilgrimage. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

READ MORE: Ram Temple construction crowd-funding drive collects over Rs 2,500 crore

Latest India News