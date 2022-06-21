Ram Mandir: Cheques worth Rs 22 Cr donated to temple trust 'bounced', says VHP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: The stones that to be laid for the foundation of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Ram Mandir Construction: At least 15,000 cheques donated to the Ram Mandir trust for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, bounced. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday informed that the cheques were worth more than Rs 22 crore. Devotees from across the country have donated liberally for the construction of Ram Temple.

According to a report by VHP on behalf of its district units across the country, so far a sum of Rs 3,400 crore has been received by the of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in donation.

The report also gave information about the bounced cheques, but did not elaborate on the reasons they could not be honoured. A second report is also being prepared separating such cheques, so that we can get the exact information about cheques that have bounced due to various reasons, Prakash Gupta, office manager of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, told news agency PTI.

Why did the cheques bounce?

Many cheques might have bounced due to spelling mistakes or signature mismatch or any other technical reasons. Cheques which bounced due to petty technical reasons would be presented again with the bank, he said. The report revealed that the donors from Ayodhya district have the maximum number of bounced cheques, exceeding 2,000. Insufficient balance in the account has also emerged to be one of the main reasons for bouncing of cheques, Gupta said.

The number of people donating from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Ram temple is 31,663, he said. The number of people donating from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh is 1,428. A total of 123 people donated between Rs 25 lakh and 50 lakh, and 127 donated between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, Gupta said. The number of people donating more than Rs 1 crore is 74, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

