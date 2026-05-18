Rajya Sabha race intensifies in Congress; 24 Akbar Road bungalow retention seen as strategic subtext

New Delhi:

Internal political discussions within the Congress Party suggest a possible allocation plan for upcoming Rajya Sabha seats across several states. Sources indicate that Congress may secure representation from multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

From Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, one seat each is being discussed, while Karnataka is expected to contribute at least two confirmed seats, with a third still under negotiation.

Jharkhand is also likely to offer one seat to Congress as part of coordination within the INDIA bloc alliance.

Kharge’s bid confirmed from Karnataka

In Karnataka, the candidature of party president Mallikarjun Kharge for the Rajya Sabha is considered certain. Additionally, one seat is expected to go to a Lingayat community representative, while discussions continue over the remaining seat.

In Rajasthan, names under consideration include former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, and sitting MP Neeraj Dangi.

From Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and state party unit chief Jitu Patwari are among those being discussed. Reports also suggest that Kamal Nath recently met Congress leadership, including former party president Sonia Gandhi, expressing interest in a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Congress considers ex-CMs to save 24 Akbar Road bungalow

Sources indicate that the grand old party is considering sending a former chief minister to the upper house, a move that could help retain the 24 Akbar Road bungalow, since Type-7 government accommodation is typically allotted in the name of a former Chief Minister. Among the names being discussed are Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel, and Ashok Gehlot.

Assembly election results to reshape Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Recent election outcomes in the State Assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal are expected to bring significant changes to the Opposition strength in the Rajya Sabha. The shifts in voter mandate are likely to influence the balance of representation in the Upper House of Parliament.

One of the key developments is the expected entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the Rajya Sabha. The party is likely to make its first appearance in the upper house during the upcoming round of elections, which are scheduled for mid-June.