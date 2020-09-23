Image Source : ANI Rajya Sabha passes 3 labour Code Bills amid uproar

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed three of the four labour code bills amid protests by the opposition. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 were passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and now only needs President Ram Nath Kovind's signature.

While introducing the law, Junior labour minister Santosh Gangwar said that they will provide a "safe environment" for workers. "Social security benefits have also been added. This will be in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for universal social security," he added.

The government claims that bills will bring in reforms to ensure easier compliance with labour standards worldwide. This, in turn, will help bring in foreign investment. Sixteen states have already increased the threshold for closure, lay off and retrenchment in firms with up to 300 workers without government permission, the minister said.

However, Labour organization Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, which is affiliated to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has opposed the labour code bills. The organization, which has issued a series of demands, contended that the laws were passed in a hurry.

