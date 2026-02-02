Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Master schools 'democracy saviours', recalls harrowing memory of losing legs In his maiden address to the Rajya Sabha, the newly nominated MP also expressed gratitude to the President and Prime Minister for nominating him to the House.

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Master delivered a powerful and emotional speech in the Upper House on Monday, using the occasion of the President’s address to school left parties on democracy. Speaking with his artificial limbs resting on the bench, Sadanand recalled the brutal incident 31 years ago in Kerala when CPM leaders allegedly attacked him, resulting in the amputation of his legs.

“I was a person with strong two legs, but now I use artificial legs. 31 years ago in Kerala, I was returning from my uncle’s house after discussing my sister’s wedding when an organised group held me from behind as I got off a bus. They cut off my legs while chanting ‘Inquilab Zindabad,’” Sadanand said, recalling the harrowing experience.

In his maiden address to the Rajya Sabha, the newly nominated MP also expressed gratitude to the President and Prime Minister for nominating him to the House.