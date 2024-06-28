Rajouri Garden shootout case: Delhi Police makes first arrest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajouri Garden shootout case

Rajouri Garden shootout case: The Delhi Police on Friday made the first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case in which a man was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in the west Delhi locality on June 19.

According to police, Aman Joon, 26, was an outcome of a gang rivalry between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan. Fugitive Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is a close aide of Bawana, took responsibility for the killing in a social media post, saying his gang had avenged the killing of Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh in October 2020.

Joon is believed to have passed on information regarding Shakti Singh's whereabouts to Pradhan. According to a senior police officer, the Southwestern Zone unit of the Special Cell has been tasked to investigate the case and nab the four accused, who have been identified.

'14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo'

Hours after the murder, a social media post emerged in which fugitive gangster Bhau took the responsibility of the attack, the officer said. The post said the gang had avenged the killing of 'Shakti Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by a rival gang. The post also mentioned the names of gangsters Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur, and Neeraj Faridpur. The killings will continue, it also said.

The post also read 'Bhau Gang since 2020' and '14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo' (gave 40 bullets against your 14, you can count), the officer said. Police are verifying the authenticity of the social media post. The Bhau gang, which operates in Delhi and Haryana, is notorious for making extortion bids, the officer said.