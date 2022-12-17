'Politics is done by speaking truth': Rajnath retort to Rahul Gandhi's statement on border standoff

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajnath Singh

Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that 'politics is done by speaking the truth.' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday claimed that China is preparing for war and accused the government of trying to "ignore" this threat, saying it was "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation, attracting a lot of flak from the BJP.

Rajnath Singh who was speaking at the 95th FICCI Annual Convention & AGM in Delhi not only termed Rahul Gandhi's remark as 'comment in bad taste,' but also said that the Centre has never questioned the intention of leaders in the opposition. He also said that whether it is Galwan or Tawang, the defence forces have proved their bravery and valour. "We have never questioned the intention of leaders in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics is done by speaking the truth. Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour," Rajnath Singh said.

"In 1949, China's GDP was lower than that of India. Until 1980, India was not even in the list of top 10 economies... In 2014, India was on the 9th position in world economies. Today India is close to a $3.5 trillion economy and is 5th largest in the world. PM during his address from Red Fort talked about five pledges to the country, which are essential to make India super power & it shouldn't be considered that we want to dominate any country or we've the intention to capture even one inch land of any other country. We want to be a superpower to work for the welfare of the world. India now working on setting agenda on world stage," Rajnath Singh added.

Gandhi's attack on the government drew a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress leader of trying to create a misconception in the country and demoralising Indian soldiers while asserting that it is not Nehru's India of 1962. The BJP accused Gandhi of continuing to doubt the valour of Indian soldiers.

