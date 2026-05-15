Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM lay foundation for Rs 16,000-cr AMCA fighter jet infra project in Puttaparthi

Amaravati (AP):

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commenced the groundwork for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft infrastructure valued at nearly Rs 16,000 crore in the Sri Sathya Sai district's Puttaparthi region on Friday. According to an official release, this ambitious initiative is expected to create around 7,500 jobs to provide a major boost to employment and innovation in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

AMCA Project set to transform region

The release noted that the CM, the Defence Minister and Minister Lokesh formally launched the Rs 15,803 crore AMCA project in a big boost towards strengthening India's fighter jet production capabilities. The project is seen as a crucial pillar in India's push for advanced combat aircraft and indigenous defence technologies.

Alongside the AMCA infrastructure, both leaders also presided over the foundation laying of several other defence and drone-related projects. These initiatives aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a key hub for future-ready defence manufacturing and advanced aerospace systems.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Rajnath Singh and Naidu also laid the foundation for a few more defence and drone city projects.

Leaders inspect advanced weapon systems

After the ceremony, the dignitaries toured an extensive showcase featuring missiles, hand grenades, advanced firearms, a prototype of a fighter jet and various other defence systems. The display highlighted India's expanding defence capabilities and the growing emphasis on high-end indigenous production.

(Image Source : REPORTER )A display of advanced guns.

Boost to India's indigenous fighter jet programme

The AMCA is India's next-generation indigenous stealth fighter aircraft programme designed to equip the Indian Air Force with cutting-edge technology. Defence experts believe the project will significantly enhance India’s self-reliance in the defence sector and strengthen national security. The initiative aligns with India's long-term vision of developing advanced combat-ready aircraft within the country.

Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat

Experts say the AMCA project in Puttaparthi will provide a fresh boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By enhancing domestic defence production and reducing dependence on imports, the initiative is expected to help India establish a stronger presence in the global defence manufacturing sector.

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