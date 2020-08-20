Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 7 memorable quotes of the former PM This day marks the 76th birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Back in 1991, in the month of May, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. Here are some memorable quotes from Rajiv Gandhi.

I would like to be remembered as having brought India into the 21st century parallel with the most advanced countries in the world.

India is an old country, but a young nation, we are impatient. I am impatient and I too have a dream of an India -- strong, independent, self-reliant.

Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together.

The democratic way of nation building required patience, perseverance and a spirit of conciliation.

Every person should take a lesson from history. We should understand that wherever there have been internal fights and conflicts in the country, the country has weakened.

Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people.

Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people.