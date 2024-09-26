'Connecting this to UP not right': Rajeev Shukla defends Himachal Pradesh govt on ID card for street vendors

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh AICC in-charge and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla.

Himachal Pradesh news: Himachal Pradesh AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla today (September 26) comes in defence of the state government's orders for eateries to display the names of owners, saying that connecting it to Uttar Pradesh is not right. Speaking to media, Rajeev Shukla said, "Vikramaditya (Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh) has said that this is done to make sure only authorised persons can set up shops. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker has made an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and to give them licenses. Connecting this to Uttar Pradesh is not right".

Shukla had earlier presented a report to the Congress High Command on the decision of the Himachal Government. This came after Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that an order related to the mandatory display of outlet owner's details has been issued during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development (PWD) and Municipal Corporation, adding that every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification.

"We did a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors, especially those selling edible items," Vikramaditya told media on Wednesday.

He further said that the people had expressed their concerns and doubts over the hygiene of the food sold on the street.

"People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs. Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification," he added.

The directive from the Congress government in Himachal followed the Uttar Pradesh government's directive on Tuesday (September 24) that said that the name and address of operators, proprietors, and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. CM Yogi Adityanath also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory.

On Himachal Pradesh Government's order for eateries to display the names of owners being compared to a similar order in UP, state's minister Vikramaditya Singh said, "This has nothing to do with UP or Yogi Adityanath. Himachal Pradesh is a separate state, it has its own matters, people of the state have their own issues. It is the responsibility of the state government to maintain religious harmony and peace in the state in wake of the chain of events that have taken place in the recent past. That is why, an all-party body has been constituted. It has been constituted to ensure that everyone's concerns are heard and all apprehensions of the people of the state are heard."

Himachal Pradesh makes mandatory for street vendors to display ID cards

Shopkeepers in Himachal Pradesh will have to display their identity cards at their shops, according to a government order announced on September 25. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh told media that the decision was taken considering apprehensions expressed by several locals about the rising number of migrants in the state.

"We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee," he said.

The ID cards would be given on the pattern adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which pioneered the idea, sparking a wide-ranging controversy. Street vendors, especially those selling food items, will also be checked for hygiene and quality by the food supplies department, the minister said.

On Friday, in pursuance of a decision taken by the house on September 10, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a seven-member committee headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for the framing of a policy for 'Street Vendors.'

The other members of the Committee are Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Congress MLA Harish Janartha, and BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Singh Satti, and Randhir Sharma, a statement said.

The decision to register outside workers with their real identity came following massive protests weeks ago for the demolition of alleged unauthorised portions of a mosque in Sanjauli. Demonstrations were held across the state by Hindu outfits, who demanded workers coming from outside to work in Himachal Pradesh be registered.

The protesters also demanded that street vendor licences be given only to locals. According to them, there has been a spurt in the number of street vendors belonging to the Muslim community.

