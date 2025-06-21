Rajat Sharma inspires future Chartered Accountants at ICAI national conference in Ahmedabad | Video Highlighting the promising future of the profession, Rajat Sharma emphasised that chartered accountancy holds immense potential. He noted that Chartered Accountants go beyond just managing finances—they are pivotal in driving business growth and influencing economic development.

Ahmedabad :

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted its National Conference for CA students on Saturday (June 21) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, drawing participation from over 2,000 aspiring Chartered Accountants from across the country. The event served as a platform for guidance, motivation, and discussions on the evolving role of CAs in a globalised economy.

India TV's Rajat Sharma graces the event as the chief guest

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was invited as the chief guest for the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Sharma shared his insights and experiences with the CA fraternity, expressing admiration for the profession and encouraging students to embrace both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Old bonds with CAs and lessons from SRCC days

Reflecting on his past, Rajat Sharma mentioned his days at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), highlighting his longstanding connection with Chartered Accountants. "Wherever I go in the world, I always come across a Chartered Accountant. That speaks volumes about their reach and impact," he said, underlining the strength and global presence of the profession.

'Life is not easy; success comes through struggle'

Delivering a motivational message, Sharma reminded students that success doesn't come easily. "Life is full of struggles, and nothing worthwhile is achieved without hard work," he said. He urged the students to remain resilient, committed, and to keep pushing forward despite setbacks.

Immense opportunities in CA profession

Speaking about the future of the profession, Sharma noted that the field of chartered accountancy offers vast opportunities. "The potential in your field is limitless. Chartered Accountants are not just financial experts; they play a key role in shaping businesses and economies," he remarked.

'You help create millionaires, be proud of that'

Rajat Sharma praised the selfless contributions of Chartered Accountants. "Even if a CA doesn't earn in crores, their advice and work often help others become millionaires. The beauty is, you don't envy them – you take pride in their success," he said, calling it a noble quality of the profession.

Message for the future: Face global challenges with confidence

Looking ahead, Sharma warned that the challenges today's CA students will face upon entering the profession will be global in scale. He urged them to prepare for a rapidly changing world and position themselves as leaders who can contribute to India's growth. "You are not just future CAs, you are future nation builders," he concluded.