Rajat Sharma captivates doctors at 39th Global MAMCOS Day with tales of legends and unsung heroes | Video

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma stole the show as chief guest at the 39th Global MAMCOS Day on December 20 (Saturday), held at Maulana Azad Medical College's auditorium in Delhi. The annual reunion brought together alumni doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), now practicing worldwide, for a heartfelt gathering of shared memories and inspiration. Rajat Sharma's speech, blending personal anecdotes from his illustrious career with profound praise for doctors as 'silent heroes,' left the audience spellbound.

Annual reunion unites MAMC's global doctor alumni

Every December 20, MAMCOS Day transforms the Maulana Azad Medical College auditorium into a nostalgic hub, drawing doctors who trained at MAMC and now serve across India and abroad. This 39th edition fostered reconnection, with alumni exchanging experiences from operating rooms in distant cities to frontline battles during crises. Hosted by the Maulana Azad Medical College Old Students Association (MAMCOS), the event celebrated their enduring bond and contributions, setting the stage for Rajat Sharma's eagerly awaited address. Organised at the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg venue, the event highlighted how these 'silent heroes' return yearly to relive their formative years, fostering a sense of family amid their high-stakes professions.

Rajat Sharma's gracious thanks and enduring stage nerves

Kicking off with warmth, Rajat Sharma thanked Dr Harsh Mahajan for inviting him among doctors, "We remember doctors in times of trouble, but you have called me here in good times." He revealed his 35-year career still sparks jitters, "Even today, before a new show, my legs tremble, sweat breaks out. I worry the lights might fail or the show gets postponed."

He recounted his debut with former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav- set unprepared, camera crew absent- yet pulled off amid chaos. The audio failed, but editing salvaged it, teaching resilience. Such stories underscored how every encounter sharpens one's craft.

Iconic encounters: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's humility shines

Rajat Sharma shared a pinnacle moment interviewing Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP's PM candidate and century's greatest orator, "Bringing him was the biggest challenge- Saraswati dwelt on his tongue." At a dinner, Vajpayee reflected- "My PM journey began the day we entered court...I should have met you after winning. I want to befriend you." The words kept Rajat Sharma awake for three days, illustrating true greatness. These tales revealed leaders' human sides, offering lessons in humility and vision.

Narendra Modi's miracle recovery: From sore throat to epic interview

When asked about shooting a programme with Narendra Modi, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma recalled the pre-2014 election challenge and said that Modi arrived late at night, but a sore throat after addressing multiple public meetings made shooting impossible for them. Meanwhile, Rajat Sharma's wife, Ritu Dhawan, the programme director, offered black pepper water to Modi, but that also didn't work for him.

Later, Rajat Sharma urged Modi to greet the crew, and the moment he walked in, the audience's enthusiasm lifted his energy. As soon as Modi began speaking, his voice returned to normal. The episode was filmed in one continuous stretch of an hour and a half.

After the recording, when Modi was leaving for Ahmedabad, Rajat Sharma asked how he managed it despite his packed schedule and exhaustion. Modi smiled and replied, "Rajat ji, some of God's blessings are on you, and some are on me." As Rajat Sharma reflected, "We plan one thing, but life unfolds differently."

Ode to doctors: India's lifeline and silent saviours

Turning to his audience, Rajat Sharma hailed doctors as "our nation's silent heroes and lifeline," quoting an old song- 'Usko nahi dekha par uski jaroorat kya hogi...doctor se slag bhagwaan ki soorat kya hogi'. Travelling globally, he always finds trusted Indian doctors- "They have elevated India's pride- people see God in them."

Yet, Rajat Sharma empathised with their sacrifices- midnight calls, abandoning family for patients, enduring marriage pains. "Doctors give life quietly," he concluded, earning thunderous applause for capturing their profound, often overlooked devotion.