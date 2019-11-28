Upset over fake obsene video, Rajasthani Tik Tok star says 'will kill myself'

Representational Image

A Rajasthani dancer and Tik Tok star has threatened to kill herself after a fake obscene video of hers went viral recently. Priya Gupta, the Rajasthani dancer, took to Facebook and posted a live video following the incident. She alleged that there were attempts to defame her, as reported by northeasttoday.in. The Tik Tok star has requested the police to look into the cybercrime case and arrest the culprits.

The video shows Priya Gupta, the Tik Tok star, saying: "Not only me but everyone knows that I am not the girl in the video, people who know me have said that someone is trying to defame me."

“I couldn’t sleep because whoever has done this is at large and we can’t identify who has done it. I do videos and dance on stage to earn daily bread for me and my family, but people took that in wrong and defamed me by making such kind of obscene video,” the Rajasthani dancer said.

"Today this has happened with me, later it can happen to any other woman or girl. I request you all to find the culprit and request the police to find the person as soon as possible.” She also went on to say that if the culprit is not identified and caught “I will kill myself, I have worked hard for all this and I can’t see someone ruining it,” she added.