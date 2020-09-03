Image Source : PTI Rajasthan: Salary cut for CM, ministers, employees due to coronavirus

The Rajasthan government has decided to deduct a part of the salary of the Chief Minister, state ministers, MLAs, All India State Service Officers and other state employees every month. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday.

Accordingly, every month, seven days salary of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and the ministers of state will be deducted. A day's salary will be deducted from the MLAs emoluments every month.

Apart from this, two days' pay will be deducted every month from the gross salary of the officers of All India and State Service, and one day from the gross salary of the subordinate service officials and other state employees.

This money will be deposited in the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund (Covid Assistance). This deduction will be made from September 2020 and the amount will be used to help people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The deduction, however, is not applicable to the judges and officers and personnel of the Rajasthan High Court and subordinate courts, medical and health services, all officers and personnel of the Department of Medical Education, police constables and all employees of the state government working in the pay scale of level one to four.

