Rajasthan to cut price of RT-PCR test in private labs to Rs 800

The Rajasthan government will bring down the cost of the RT-PCR test in private labs to Rs 800 soon. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday while virtually inaugurating the 70-bed COVID ICU in RUHS Jaipur.

At one time the cost of the RT-PCR test was Rs 4,000 in the state's private labs.

The Rajasthan CM also inaugurated the COVID testing labs in Hanumangarh, Pratapgarh, Jaisalmer, Tonk, Bundi and Rajsamand. A cancer ward was also inaugurated in SDM Hospital, Jodhpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said that Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the only two states where 100 per cent tests are being done through RT-PCR which is the most trusted test for coronavirus in the world.

He said that all parties should work together during the Covid crisis and that testing should be increased in the state without worrying about a rise in the number of patients.

The recovery rate in the state is good and the death rate is below 1 per cent and therefore people are becoming careless. Masks and social distancing protocol should be followed strictly, he added.

